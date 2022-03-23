Atyr Pharma (LIFE) Gains in Pre-Market Trading for March 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange LIFE - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Atyr Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:LIFE) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 23.

Ahead of the market's open, Atyr Pharma stock has climbed 3.57% from the previous session’s close.

Atyr Pharma gained $0.08 in the last session and looks to continue today.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:00:57 est.

About Atyr Pharma Inc

aTyr is a biotherapeutics company engaged in the discovery and development of innovative medicines based on novel biological pathways. aTyr’s research and development efforts are concentrated on a newly discovered area of biology, the extracellular functionality and signaling pathways of tRNA synthetases. aTyr has built a global intellectual property estate directed to a potential pipeline of protein compositions derived from 20 tRNA synthetase genes and their extracellular targets. aTyr’s primary focus is ATYR1923, a clinical-stage product candidate which binds to the neuropilin-2 receptor and is designed to down-regulate immune engagement in inflammatory lung diseases.

