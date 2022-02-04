Atrion (ATRI) gains 5.09% in Active Trading on February 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATRI - Market Data & News Trade

Atrion Corp. (NASDAQ: ATRI) shares gained 5.09%, or $30.6 per share, to close Friday at $632.00. After opening the day at $598.46, shares of Atrion fluctuated between $640.18 and $592.72. 9,886 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 4,191. Friday's activity brought Atrion’s market cap to $1,138,056,936.

About Atrion Corp.

Atrion Corporation is a leading supplier of medical devices and components to niche markets in the health care and medical industry. Atrion's proprietary products, ranging from cardiovascular and ophthalmology products to fluid delivery devices, are sold to end-users, distributors and other manufacturers worldwide. As a developer and manufacturer of a diverse range of products, Atrion stays on the forefront of technology and manufacturing with products that meet the needs of its targeted markets.

Visit Atrion Corp.’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Atrion Corp. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Atrion Corp.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Altus Group Names New CEO Jim Hannon, Reports Preliminary 2021 Results MacroGenics Signs $586 Million Licensing Deal With Synaffix for Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technology Quest Diagnostics Reports Record Revenue; CEO Stephen Rusckowski To Retire Timken Posts Record Revenue and Earnings for 2021