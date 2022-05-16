Atrion (ATRI) Climbs in Active Trading for May 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATRI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Atrion Corp. (NASDAQ:ATRI) rose $18 to end the day Monday at $632.00.

The company started at $623.14 and shares fluctuated between $636.20 and $616.33 with 4,974 shares trading hands.

Atrion is averaging 3,181 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 12.66% YTD.

Atrion is set to release earnings on 2022-08-08.

About Atrion Corp.

Atrion Corporation is a leading supplier of medical devices and components to niche markets in the health care and medical industry. Atrion's proprietary products, ranging from cardiovascular and ophthalmology products to fluid delivery devices, are sold to end-users, distributors and other manufacturers worldwide. As a developer and manufacturer of a diverse range of products, Atrion stays on the forefront of technology and manufacturing with products that meet the needs of its targeted markets.

