ATN (ATNI) Gains 2.82% for May 12

Today, ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) gained $1.13 to finish the day Thursday at $41.25.

The company began the day at $40.03 and shares fluctuated between $41.39 and $39.94 with 36,859 shares trading hands.

ATN is averaging 36,896 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have rose 0.84% YTD.

ATN anticipates its next earnings on 2022-07-27.

About ATN International Inc

ATN International, Inc., headquartered in Beverly, Massachusetts, invests in and operates communications, energy and technology businesses in the United States and internationally, including the Caribbean region, with a particular focus on markets with a need for significant infrastructure investments and improvements. Its operating subsidiaries today primarily provide: (i) advanced wireless and wireline connectivity to residential and business customers, including a range of high speed internet services, mobile wireless solutions, video services and local exchange services, and (ii) wholesale communications infrastructure services such as terrestrial and submarine fiber optic transport, communications tower facilities, managed mobile networks, and in-building wireless systems.

