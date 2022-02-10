Atmos Energy (ATO) falls 2.66% in Light Trading on February 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATO - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Atmos Energy Corp. Inc’s (NYSE: ATO) stock fell $2.9, accounting for a 2.66% decrease. Atmos Energy opened at $108.05 before trading between $108.34 and $105.42 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Atmos Energy’s market cap fall to $14,349,049,748 on 914,897 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,249,463.

About Atmos Energy Corp.

Atmos Energy Corporation is the nation's largest fully regulated, natural gas-only distributor of safe, clean, efficient and affordable energy. As part of its vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, the company is modernizing its business and its infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and its communities. An S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, Atmos Energy serves more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states and manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

