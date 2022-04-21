Atmos Energy (ATO) Down in Light Trading for April 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATO - Market Data & News Trade

Atmos Energy Corp. (NYSE:ATO) shares lost 1.25% today on 686,175 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 871,845 shares traded.

After today’s close at $121.16 the company has a 50 day moving average of $117.37.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-04.

Atmos Energy is up 17.86% so far this year.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Atmos Energy visit the company profile.

About Atmos Energy Corp.

Atmos Energy Corporation is the nation's largest fully regulated, natural gas-only distributor of safe, clean, efficient and affordable energy. As part of its vision to be the safest provider of natural gas services, the company is modernizing its business and its infrastructure while continuing to invest in safety, innovation, environmental sustainability and its communities. An S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, Atmos Energy serves more than 3 million distribution customers in over 1,400 communities across eight states and manages proprietary pipeline and storage assets, including one of the largest intrastate natural gas pipeline systems in Texas.

