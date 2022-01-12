Atlas Consultants (ATCX) falls 1.14% to Close at $7.78 on January 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATCX - Market Data & News Trade

Atlas Technical Consultants Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: ATCX) shares fell 1.14%, or $0.09 per share, to close Tuesday at $7.78. After opening the day at $7.88, shares of Atlas Consultants fluctuated between $7.91 and $7.58. 73,718 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 105,487. Tuesday's activity brought Atlas Consultants’s market cap to $261,534,129.

About Atlas Technical Consultants Inc - Class A

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, program management, and consulting services. Under the name Atlas Technical Consultants, the company offers solutions to public and private sector clients in the transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets. With a nationwide footprint and more than 3,300 employees, Atlas provides a broad range of mission-critical technical services, helping clients test, inspect, certify, plan, design, and manage a wide variety of projects across diverse end markets.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

