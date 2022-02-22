Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW) falls 5.09% for February 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AAWW - Market Data & News Trade

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AAWW), a Purchase, New York, company, fell to close at $74.48 Tuesday after losing $3.99 (5.09%) on volume of 1,082,315 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $78.40 to a low of $73.44 while Atlas Air Worldwide’s market cap now stands at $2,162,027,114.

About Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc.

Atlas Air Worldwide is a leading global provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It is the parent company of Atlas Air, Inc., Southern Air Holdings, Inc. and Titan Aviation Holdings, Inc., and is the majority shareholder of Polar Air Cargo Worldwide, Inc. Its companies operate the world's largest fleet of 747 freighter aircraft and provide customers the broadest array of Boeing 747, 777, 767 and 737 aircraft for domestic, regional and international cargo and passenger operations.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

