Atlantic Capital Bancshares (ACBI) falls 1.62% to Close at $23.76 on August 19

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ACBI - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc Inc’s (NASDAQ: ACBI) stock fell $0.39, accounting for a 1.62% decrease. Atlantic Capital Bancshares opened at $23.87 before trading between $24.37 and $23.49 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Atlantic Capital Bancshares’s market cap fall to $482,398,282 on 105,314 shares -below their 30-day average of 247,801.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. , with assets of $2.9 billion, is a publicly-traded bank holding company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlantic Capital is a 2019 and 2020 Best Places to Work and Best Banks to Work For recipient. Atlantic Capital offers commercial and not-for-profit banking services, specialty corporate financial services, private banking services and commercial real estate finance solutions to privately held companies and individuals in the Atlanta area, as well as specialized financial services for select clients nationally.

Visit Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Atlantic Capital Bancshares Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Geely Automobile Warns of Short-Term Semiconductor Hit But Reiterates Annual Sales Target House Democratic Leaders Plan To Vote on Budget Next Week Walmart Easily Beats Quarterly Estimates, Raises Annual Same-Store Sales Forecast US Health Officials To Recommend COVID-19 Booster Shots for All