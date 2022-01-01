Financial Markets by TradingView

News

Stock Updates

ATIF (ATIF) drops 12.91% on Strong Volume December 31

Equities Staff  |

Today, ATIF Holdings Ltd Inc’s (NASDAQ: ATIF) stock dropped $0.47, accounting for a 12.91% decrease. ATIF opened at $3.56 before trading between $3.57 and $3.08 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw ATIF’s market cap fall to $162,819,125 on 23,767 shares -above their 30-day average of 17,344.

About ATIF Holdings Ltd

eadquartered in Los Angeles, California, ATIF Holdings Limited ('ATIF') is a holding group with asset management, investment holding and multimedia sectors and provide business consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia and North America, including going public consulting services, international business planning and consulting services, and financial media services. ATIF operates an internet-based financial consulting service platform IPOEX.com, which provides prestige membership services including online capital market information, pre-IPO education and matchmaking services between SMEs and financing institutions. ATIF has advised several enterprises in China in their plans to become publicly listed in the U.S. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, Leaping Group Co., Ltd., ATIF also provides multimedia services and is engaged in three major businesses, including multi-channel advertising, event planning and execution, film and TV program production and movie theater operations. ATIF operates the largest pre-movie advertising network in Heilongjiang Province and Liaoning Province of China and also provides advertising services in elevators and supermarkets. ATIF is often hired to plan both online and offline advertising campaigns and to produce related advertising material. In addition, ATIF invests in films and TV programs and distributes them in movie theaters or through online platforms.

Visit ATIF Holdings Ltd's profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on ATIF Holdings Ltd and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: ATIF Holdings Ltd's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Industry Analyst on Cisco 2022 Growth Challenges: Jeff Kagan
How Do Financial Institutions Stay Competitive in a Digital World?
Renewable Energy Drives Metals and Minerals Prices
Build Back Better Could Be... Better in 2022
Joan Didion, Revered Essayist and Novelist, Dies at 87
Pfizer and Moderna Boosters Provide 'Significant Increase' in Protection From Omicron Variant: Study
US Companies Must Prove Imports From China's Xinjiang Region Are Made Without Forced Labor
How To Invest in the $1 Trillion Metaverse



Market Movers

Sponsored Financial Content

© 2022 Equities News | Equities.com, Inc.

* All dates and time are being displayed in Eastern Standard Time (EST).