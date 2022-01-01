ATIF (ATIF) drops 12.91% on Strong Volume December 31

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATIF - Market Data & News Trade

Today, ATIF Holdings Ltd Inc’s (NASDAQ: ATIF) stock dropped $0.47, accounting for a 12.91% decrease. ATIF opened at $3.56 before trading between $3.57 and $3.08 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw ATIF’s market cap fall to $162,819,125 on 23,767 shares -above their 30-day average of 17,344.

About ATIF Holdings Ltd

eadquartered in Los Angeles, California, ATIF Holdings Limited ('ATIF') is a holding group with asset management, investment holding and multimedia sectors and provide business consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises in Asia and North America, including going public consulting services, international business planning and consulting services, and financial media services. ATIF operates an internet-based financial consulting service platform IPOEX.com, which provides prestige membership services including online capital market information, pre-IPO education and matchmaking services between SMEs and financing institutions. ATIF has advised several enterprises in China in their plans to become publicly listed in the U.S. Through its majority-owned subsidiary, Leaping Group Co., Ltd., ATIF also provides multimedia services and is engaged in three major businesses, including multi-channel advertising, event planning and execution, film and TV program production and movie theater operations. ATIF operates the largest pre-movie advertising network in Heilongjiang Province and Liaoning Province of China and also provides advertising services in elevators and supermarkets. ATIF is often hired to plan both online and offline advertising campaigns and to produce related advertising material. In addition, ATIF invests in films and TV programs and distributes them in movie theaters or through online platforms.

