ATI Physical Therapy (ATIP) Drops 12.50% on July 15

ATI Physical Therapy Inc - Class A (NYSE: ATIP) shares have fallen 12.50%, or $0.195 per share, as on 11:47:52 est today. Since opening the day at $1.56, 578,571 shares of ATI Physical Therapy have been traded today and the stock has ranged between $1.60 and $1.32.

This year the company is down 53.98%.

ATI Physical Therapy anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-10.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on ATI Physical Therapy visit the company profile.

About ATI Physical Therapy Inc - Class A

Fortress Value Acquisition Corp. II is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

