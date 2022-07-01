Athenex (ATNX) Gains 5.77% for July 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ATNX - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) gained $0.0236 to close Friday at $0.43.

The company started at $0.43 and shares fluctuated between $0.44 and $0.41 with 492,881 shares trading hands.

Athenex is averaging 1,872,401 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have fell 69.90% YTD.

Athenex expects its next earnings on 2022-08-04.

About Athenex Inc

Founded in 2003, Athenex, Inc. is a global clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to becoming a leader in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next generation drugs for the treatment of cancer. Athenex is organized around three platforms, including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform, and a Global Supply Chain Platform. The Company's current clinical pipeline is derived from four different platform technologies: (1) Orascovery, based on P-glycoprotein inhibitor, (2) Src kinase inhibition, (3) T-cell receptor-engineered T-cells (TCR-T), and (4) Arginine deprivation therapy. Athenex's employees worldwide are dedicated to improving the lives of cancer patients by creating more active and tolerable treatments. Athenex has offices in Buffalo and Clarence, New York; Cranford, New Jersey; Houston, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Hong Kong; Taipei, Taiwan; multiple locations in Chongqing, China; Manchester, UK; Guatemala City, Guatemala and Buenos Aires, Argentina.

