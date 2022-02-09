Atea (AVIR) gains 3.80% for February 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AVIR - Market Data & News Trade

Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: AVIR) shares gained 3.80%, or $0.26 per share, to close Wednesday at $7.11. After opening the day at $6.97, shares of Atea fluctuated between $7.39 and $6.91. 3,976,471 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 940,851. Wednesday's activity brought Atea’s market cap to $590,860,410.

About Atea Pharmaceuticals Inc

Atea is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies to address the unmet medical needs of patients with life-threatening viral diseases. Leveraging its deep understanding of antiviral drug development, nucleoside biology, and medicinal chemistry, the Company has built a proprietary purine nucleotide prodrug platform to develop novel product candidates to treat single stranded ribonucleic acid, or ssRNA, viruses, which are a prevalent cause of severe viral diseases. Currently, the Company is focused on the development of orally available, potent, and selective nucleotide prodrugs for difficult-to-treat, life-threatening viral infections, including severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2), the virus that causes COVID-19, dengue virus, hepatitis C virus (HCV) infection, and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

