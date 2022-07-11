ATA Creativity Global (AACG) Gains 5.59% on July 11

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AACG - Market Data & News Trade

ATA Creativity Global - ADR (NASDAQ: AACG) shares are up 5.59%, or $0.071 per share, as on 11:43:41 est today. Since opening the day at $1.36, 6,949 shares of ATA Creativity Global have exchanged hands and the stock has moved between $1.36 and $1.32.

Already this year the company has moved YTD 18.64%.

ATA Creativity Global expects its next earnings on 2022-08-11.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on ATA Creativity Global visit the company profile.

About ATA Creativity Global - ADR

ATA is focused on providing quality educational experiences and services for students throughout China and abroad. ATA aims to offer online, on-campus, and other education programs through a network of global education partners.

