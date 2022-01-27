ATA Creativity Global (AACG) falls 5.23% for January 26

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AACG - Market Data & News Trade

Today, ATA Creativity Global - ADR Inc’s (NASDAQ: AACG) stock fell $0.09, accounting for a 5.23% decrease. ATA Creativity Global opened at $1.79 before trading between $1.80 and $1.60 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw ATA Creativity Global’s market cap fall to $51,144,380 on 64,231 shares -below their 30-day average of 1,988,440.

About ATA Creativity Global - ADR

ATA is focused on providing quality educational experiences and services for students throughout China and abroad. ATA aims to offer online, on-campus, and other education programs through a network of global education partners.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

