Astrotech (ASTC) Pushes Higher in Pre-Market Trading for March 22

Shares of Astrotech Corp (NASDAQ:ASTC) are on the move in pre-market trading for March 22.

Ahead of the market's open, Astrotech stock has climbed 2.38% from the previous session’s close.

Astrotech gained $0.0154 in the last session and looks to continue today.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Astrotech visit the company profile.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:29:39 est.

About Astrotech Corp

Astrotech is a science and technology development and commercialization company that launches, manages, and builds scalable companies based on innovative technology in order to maximize shareholder value. 1st Detect develops, manufactures, and sells trace detectors for use in the security and detection market. AgLAB is developing chemical analyzers for use in the agriculture market. BreathTech is developing a breath analysis tool to provide early detection of lung diseases. Astrotech is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

