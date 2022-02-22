Astrotech (ASTC) gains 4.23% on Strong Volume February 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ASTC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Astrotech Corp Inc’s (NASDAQ: ASTC) stock gained $0.0264, accounting for a 4.23% increase. Astrotech opened at $0.61 before trading between $0.67 and $0.60 throughout Tuesday’s session. The activity saw Astrotech’s market cap rise to $32,219,923 on 754,380 shares -above their 30-day average of 349,182.

About Astrotech Corp

Astrotech is a science and technology development and commercialization company that launches, manages, and builds scalable companies based on innovative technology in order to maximize shareholder value. 1st Detect develops, manufactures, and sells trace detectors for use in the security and detection market. AgLAB is developing chemical analyzers for use in the agriculture market. BreathTech is developing a breath analysis tool to provide early detection of lung diseases. Astrotech is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

