AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) falls 7.13% in Light Trading on February 17

AST SpaceMobile Inc - Class A (NASDAQ: ASTS) shares fell 7.13%, or $0.49 per share, to close Thursday at $6.38. After opening the day at $6.80, shares of AST SpaceMobile fluctuated between $6.98 and $6.33. 667,342 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 938,714. Thursday's activity brought AST SpaceMobile’s market cap to $330,036,788.

About AST SpaceMobile Inc - Class A

AST SpaceMobile is building the first, and only, space-based cellular broadband network to operate directly with standard, unmodified mobile devices based on its extensive IP and patent portfolio. AST SpaceMobile's team of engineers and space scientists are on a mission to eliminate the connectivity gaps faced by today's five billion mobile subscribers and finally bring broadband to the billions who remain unconnected.

Visit AST SpaceMobile Inc - Class A’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on AST SpaceMobile Inc - Class A and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: AST SpaceMobile Inc - Class A’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles