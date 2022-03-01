Assured Guaranty (AGO) falls 5.47% to Close at $58.58 on March 1

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AGO - Market Data & News Trade

Assured Guaranty Ltd (NYSE: AGO) shares fell 5.47%, or $3.39 per share, to close Tuesday at $58.58. After opening the day at $61.73, shares of Assured Guaranty fluctuated between $61.73 and $58.25. 821,994 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 465,656. Tuesday's activity brought Assured Guaranty’s market cap to $3,869,541,734.

Assured Guaranty is headquartered in 30 Woodbourne Avenue, Pembroke..

About Assured Guaranty Ltd

Assured Guaranty is the leading provider of financial guaranty insurance. The company guarantees timely payment of scheduled principal and interest when due on municipal, public infrastructure and structured financings. Assured also provides institutional asset management services.

Visit Assured Guaranty Ltd’s profile for more information.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

To get more information on Assured Guaranty Ltd and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Assured Guaranty Ltd’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles