Assurant (AIZ) Drops 1.98% for April 22

Shares of Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) moved 1.98% down on April 22 to close at $186.57.

363,380 were traded today. Their current average 30 day volume is 360,539 shares.

Assurant has gained 22.63% year-to-date in 2022.

The company is set to release earnings on 2022-05-03.

About Assurant Inc

Assurant, Inc. is a leading global provider of lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect and connect major consumer purchases. Anticipating the evolving needs of consumers, Assurant partners with the world's leading brands to develop innovative products and services and to deliver an enhanced customer experience. A Fortune 500 company with a presence in 21 countries, Assurant offers mobile device solutions; extended service contracts; vehicle protection services; pre-funded funeral insurance; renters insurance; lender-placed insurance products; and other specialty products. The Assurant Foundation strengthens communities by supporting charitable partners that help protect where people live and can thrive, connect with local resources, inspire inclusion and prepare leaders of the future.

