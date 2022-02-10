Associated Capital (AC) falls 7.22% to Close at $38.04 on February 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Associated Capital Group Inc - Class A Inc’s (NYSE: AC) stock fell $2.96, accounting for a 7.22% decrease. Associated Capital opened at $40.17 before trading between $40.45 and $37.83 throughout Thursday’s session. The activity saw Associated Capital’s market cap fall to $117,740,229 on 11,225 shares -above their 30-day average of 8,475.

About Associated Capital Group Inc - Class A

Associated Capital Group, Inc., based in Greenwich Connecticut, is a diversified global financial services company that provides alternative investment management through Gabelli & Company Investment Advisers, Inc. ("GCIA" f/k/a Gabelli Securities, Inc.). The proprietary capital is earmarked for its direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The direct investment business is developing along three core pillars; Gabelli Private Equity Partners, LLC ("GPEP"), formed in August 2017 with $150 million of authorized capital as a "fund-less" sponsor; the SPAC business (Gabelli special purpose acquisition vehicles), launched in April 2018; and, Gabelli Principal Strategies Group, LLC ("GPS") created to pursue strategic operating initiatives.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

