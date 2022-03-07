Associated Capital (AC) Down in Active Trading for March 7

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AC - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Associated Capital Group Inc - Class A (NYSE:AC) lost $2.7 to close Monday at $37.80.

The company began the day at $40.80 and shares fluctuated between $41.75 and $37.80 with 20,994 shares trading hands.

Associated Capital is averaging 13,042 shares traded over the last 30 days. They have lost 5.81% YTD.

Associated Capital is set to release earnings on 2022-05-04.

About Associated Capital Group Inc - Class A

Associated Capital Group, Inc., based in Greenwich Connecticut, is a diversified global financial services company that provides alternative investment management through Gabelli & Company Investment Advisers, Inc. ("GCIA" f/k/a Gabelli Securities, Inc.). The proprietary capital is earmarked for its direct investment business that invests in new and existing businesses. The direct investment business is developing along three core pillars; Gabelli Private Equity Partners, LLC ("GPEP"), formed in August 2017 with $150 million of authorized capital as a "fund-less" sponsor; the SPAC business (Gabelli special purpose acquisition vehicles), launched in April 2018; and, Gabelli Principal Strategies Group, LLC ("GPS") created to pursue strategic operating initiatives.

