Associated Banc-Corp. (ASB) Gains 2.85% on April 19

Shares of Associated Banc-Corp. (NYSE: ASB) moved 2.85% Tuesday.

As of 11:48:57 est, Associated Banc-Corp. is currently sitting at $21.99 and has moved $0.61 per share in trading so far.

Associated Banc-Corp. has moved 8.91% over the last 30 days and has moved YTD 4.63% based on the most recent close.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-21.

About Associated Banc-Corp.

Associated Banc-Corp is one of the top 50 publicly traded U.S. bank holding companies. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 220 banking locations serving more than 120 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC.

