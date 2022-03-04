Associated Banc-Corp. (ASB) falls 4.21% to Close at $23.44 on March 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ASB - Market Data & News Trade

Associated Banc-Corp. (NYSE: ASB) shares fell 4.21%, or $1.03 per share, to close Friday at $23.44. After opening the day at $23.90, shares of Associated Banc-Corp. fluctuated between $23.90 and $23.17. 1,459,091 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,054,950. Friday's activity brought Associated Banc-Corp.’s market cap to $3,506,736,957.

Associated Banc-Corp. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin..

About Associated Banc-Corp.

Associated Banc-Corp is one of the top 50 publicly traded U.S. bank holding companies. Headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin, Associated is a leading Midwest banking franchise, offering a full range of financial products and services from more than 220 banking locations serving more than 120 communities throughout Wisconsin, Illinois and Minnesota, and commercial financial services in Indiana, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio and Texas. Associated Bank, N.A. is an Equal Housing Lender, Equal Opportunity Lender and Member FDIC.

