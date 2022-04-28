Assetmark (AMK) Rises in Active Trading for April 28

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMK - Market Data & News Trade

Shares of Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMK) traded 2.89% higher on April 28 to close at $20.68.

62,748 exchanged hands. Their current average 30 day volume is 58,014 shares.

Assetmark is down 23.31% year-to-date in 2022.

The company expects its next earnings on 2022-04-28.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Assetmark visit the company profile.

About Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that help financial advisors meet the ever-changing needs of their clients and businesses. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment adviser subsidiary registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that brings together fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service, and curated investment solutions to support financial advisors and their businesses. For more than 20 years, AssetMark has focused on offering the solutions and services that help financial advisors grow. AssetMark had $67 billion in platform assets as of September 30, 2020.

To get more information on Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles

Five Fallen Biotech Stocks We're Watching for Rebounds Innate Pharma Gets $50 Million From AstraZeneca as Monalizumab Phase 3 Lung Cancer Trial Begins Cohere Technologies Focused on 5G Fixed Wireless Access: Jeff Kagan Arizona Sonoran Copper Raises C$35 Million, Including Strategic Investment by Rio Tinto