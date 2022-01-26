Assetmark (AMK) falls 3.45% to Close at $23.24 on January 25

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AMK - Market Data & News Trade

Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMK) shares fell 3.45%, or $0.83 per share, to close Tuesday at $23.24. After opening the day at $23.72, shares of Assetmark fluctuated between $23.93 and $23.12. 93,704 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 86,860. Tuesday's activity brought Assetmark’s market cap to $1,709,313,783.

Assetmark is headquartered in Concord, California..

About Assetmark Financial Holdings Inc

AssetMark is a leading provider of extensive wealth management and technology solutions that help financial advisors meet the ever-changing needs of their clients and businesses. Through AssetMark, Inc., its investment adviser subsidiary registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, AssetMark operates a platform that brings together fully integrated technology, personalized and scalable service, and curated investment solutions to support financial advisors and their businesses. For more than 20 years, AssetMark has focused on offering the solutions and services that help financial advisors grow. AssetMark had $67 billion in platform assets as of September 30, 2020.

