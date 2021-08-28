Assembly (ASMB) falls 0.54% for August 27

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ASMB - Market Data & News Trade

Assembly Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ASMB) shares fell 0.54%, or $0.02 per share, to close Friday at $3.67. After opening the day at $3.69, shares of Assembly fluctuated between $3.74 and $3.62. 674,552 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 832,221. Friday's activity brought Assembly’s market cap to $165,045,805.

About Assembly Biosciences Inc

Assembly Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to bringing finite and curative therapies to the 270 million people living with hepatitis B virus (HBV) worldwide. A pioneer in the development of a new class of potent, oral core inhibitor drug candidates, Assembly Bio's approach aims to break the complex viral replication cycle of HBV to free patients from a lifetime of therapy. Assembly Bio's strategy toward cure includes a leading portfolio of more potent, next-generation core inhibitors, proof-of-concept combination studies and a research program focused on the discovery of novel HBV targets.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

