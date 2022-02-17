Aspira Women`s Health (AWH) falls 9.32% in Light Trading on February 17

Aspira Women`s Health Inc (NASDAQ: AWH) shares fell 9.32%, or $0.11 per share, to close Thursday at $1.07. After opening the day at $1.14, shares of Aspira Women`s Health fluctuated between $1.16 and $1.05. 440,582 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 687,968. Thursday's activity brought Aspira Women`s Health’s market cap to $119,975,407.

Aspira Women`s Health is headquartered in Austin, Texas..

About Aspira Women`s Health Inc

Aspira Women's Health Inc. operates as a biotech company. The Company develops and discovers testing and treatments for gynecologic issues. Aspira Women's Health serves customers in the State of Texas.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

