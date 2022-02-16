Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) falls 4.65% in Light Trading on February 16

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ASPN - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Aspen Aerogels Inc. Inc’s (NYSE: ASPN) stock fell $1.34, accounting for a 4.65% decrease. Aspen Aerogels opened at $28.75 before trading between $28.80 and $27.23 throughout Wednesday’s session. The activity saw Aspen Aerogels’s market cap fall to $908,357,551 on 323,837 shares -below their 30-day average of 384,486.

About Aspen Aerogels Inc.

Aspen is the global leader in aerogel technology. The company's mission is to enable its customers and partners to achieve their own objectives around the global megatrends of resource efficiency and sustainability. Aspen's Cryogel® and Pyrogel® products are valued by the world's largest energy infrastructure companies. Aspen's Spaceloft® products provide building owners with industry-leading energy efficiency and fire safety. The company's PyroThinTM products enable solutions to thermal runaway challenges within the electric vehicle market. The company's carbon aerogel program seeks to increase the performance of lithium-ion battery cells enabling EV OEMs to extend the driving range and reduce the cost of electric vehicles. The company's strategy is to partner with world-class industry leaders to leverage its aerogel technology platform into additional markets. Headquartered in Northborough, Mass., Aspen manufactures its products at its East Providence, R.I. facility.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

