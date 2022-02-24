ASML NV - New York Shares (ASML) gains 3.98% on Strong Volume February 24

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ASML - Market Data & News Trade

ASML Holding NV - New York Shares (NASDAQ: ASML) shares gained 3.98%, or $25.11 per share, to close Thursday at $656.84. After opening the day at $600.29, shares of ASML NV - New York Shares fluctuated between $658.86 and $599.68. 2,014,712 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 981,598. Thursday's activity brought ASML NV - New York Shares’s market cap to $266,988,692,188.

ASML NV - New York Shares is headquartered in Veldhoven, Noord Brabant..

Visit ASML Holding NV - New York Shares’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on ASML Holding NV - New York Shares and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: ASML Holding NV - New York Shares’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles