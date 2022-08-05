ASLAN (ASLN) Pushes Higher in Pre-Market Trading for August 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ASLN - Market Data & News Trade

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd - ADR (NASDAQ:ASLN) has already gained $0.04 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $0.51, ASLAN has moved 7.84% higher ahead of market open.

The company is up 13.68% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be an interesting day for ASLAN investors.

About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Ltd - ADR

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals, a clinical-stage immunology focused biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments to transform the lives of patients, today announced the appointment of Kathleen M. Metters, PhD, as an independent director. Dr Metters has more than 30 years’ experience in the discovery and development of novel therapies for the treatment of chronic diseases, including autoimmune diseases. Dr Metters is a member of several boards, including Hemoshear Therapeutics LLC and Pharmaxis Ltd (ASX:PSX). Most recently, she was Chief Executive Officer and President of Lycera Corp, where she spearheaded a robust pipeline of proprietary and partnered immune modulator programs.

