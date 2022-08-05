Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC) Moves Down in Pre-Market Trading for August 5

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange APWC - Market Data & News Trade

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ:APWC) has already dropped $-0.16 in early trading Friday.

After closing the previous trading session at $1.39, Asia Pacific Wire & Cable has moved 11.51% lower ahead of market open.

The company has risen 9.40% over the last 5 days.

Today could shape up to be a busy day for Asia Pacific Wire & Cable investors.

Pre-market prices and movements as of 07:48:36 est.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

AsiaPacific Wire & Cable Corporation is principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications (copper and fiber optic) and power cable and enameled wire in the Asia Pacific region, primarily in Thailand, China, Singapore and Australia. The Company manufactures and distributes its own wire and cable products and also distributes wire and cable products manufactured by its principal shareholder, Pacific Electric Wire & Cable Company, a Taiwanese company. The Company also provides project engineering services in the supply, delivery and installation ('SDI') of power cables to certain of its customers.

