Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (APWC) drops 10.62% in Light Trading on January 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange APWC - Market Data & News Trade

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable (NASDAQ: APWC) shares dropped 10.62%, or $0.19 per share, to close Friday at $1.78. After opening the day at $1.75, shares of Asia Pacific Wire & Cable fluctuated between $1.73 and $1.52. 28,727 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 29,914. Friday's activity brought Asia Pacific Wire & Cable’s market cap to $22,111,470.

About Asia Pacific Wire & Cable

AsiaPacific Wire & Cable Corporation is principally engaged in the manufacture and distribution of telecommunications (copper and fiber optic) and power cable and enameled wire in the Asia Pacific region, primarily in Thailand, China, Singapore and Australia. The Company manufactures and distributes its own wire and cable products and also distributes wire and cable products manufactured by its principal shareholder, Pacific Electric Wire & Cable Company, a Taiwanese company. The Company also provides project engineering services in the supply, delivery and installation ('SDI') of power cables to certain of its customers.

Visit Asia Pacific Wire & Cable’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Asia Pacific Wire & Cable and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Asia Pacific Wire & Cable’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles