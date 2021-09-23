Ascendis Pharma A/S (ASND) falls 0.46% for September 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ASND - Market Data & News Trade

Ascendis Pharma A/S - ADR (NASDAQ: ASND) shares fell 0.46%, or $0.73 per share, to close Wednesday at $157.72. After opening the day at $158.45, shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S fluctuated between $160.16 and $156.89. 80,470 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 358,589. Wednesday's activity brought Ascendis Pharma A/S’s market cap to $8,895,564,143.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is headquartered in Tuborg Boulevard 5, Hellerup..

About Ascendis Pharma A/S - ADR

Ascendis Pharma is applying its innovative TransCon technologies to build a leading, fully integrated biopharmaceutical company focused on making a meaningful difference in patients' lives. Guided by its core values of patients, science and passion, the company utilizes its TransCon technologies to create new and potentially best-in-class therapies.

Twitter (NYSE: TWTR) disclosed a binding agreement to settle a consolidated class-action lawsuit, under which the social media company will pay $809.5 million to resolve claims it provided misleading information to investors.

JPMorgan is following Goldman Sachs into a crowded UK market.

The Federal Reserve is reviewing the ethics policies that govern the financial holdings and activities of its senior officials in the wake of recent disclosures that two regional Fed presidents engaged in extensive trading last year.

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

