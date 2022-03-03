Asbury Automotive (ABG) falls 2.86% for March 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ABG - Market Data & News Trade

Asbury Automotive Group Inc (NYSE: ABG) shares fell 2.86%, or $5.75 per share, to close Thursday at $195.13. After opening the day at $200.91, shares of Asbury Automotive fluctuated between $201.16 and $194.10. 204,613 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 368,934. Thursday's activity brought Asbury Automotive’s market cap to $4,524,638,731.

Asbury Automotive is headquartered in Duluth, Georgia..

About Asbury Automotive Group Inc

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. ("Asbury"), a Fortune 500 company headquartered in Duluth, GA, is one of the largest automotive retailers in the U.S. Asbury currently operates 91 dealerships, consisting of 112 franchises, representing 31 domestic and foreign brands of vehicles. Asbury also operates 25 collision repair centers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

