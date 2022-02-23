Asana (ASAN) plunged 23.00% in Active Trading on February 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ASAN - Market Data & News Trade

Asana Inc - Class A (NYSE: ASAN) shares plunged 23.00%, or $13.98 per share, to close Wednesday at $46.80. After opening the day at $57.00, shares of Asana fluctuated between $57.01 and $46.56. 13,420,375 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 4,597,609. Wednesday's activity brought Asana’s market cap to $4,571,908,333.

About Asana Inc - Class A

Asana helps teams orchestrate their work, from small projects to strategic initiatives. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA, Asana has more than 93,000 paying organizations and millions of free organizations across 190 countries. Global customers such as Accenture, Estee Lauder, Japan Airlines, Sky and Viessmann rely on Asana to manage everything from company objectives to digital transformation to product launches and marketing campaigns.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

