Arya IV (ARYD) falls 0.66% in Light Trading on January 11

Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp IV - Class A (NASDAQ: ARYD) fell to close at $9.81 Tuesday after losing $0.065 (0.66%) on volume of 56,551 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $9.85 to a low of $9.81 while Arya IV’s market cap now stands at $151,554,690.

About Arya Sciences Acquisition Corp IV - Class A

ARYA Sciences Acquisition Corp IV is a special purpose acquisition company formed for the purpose of entering into a combination with one or more businesses or entities. While the Company may pursue an initial business combination target in any business or industry, it intends to focus on the healthcare industry in the United States and other developed countries. The Company intends to focus on target businesses with valuations of $300 to $500 million or more and that have the potential to be $1 billion or more market capitalization companies.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

