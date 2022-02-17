Artisan Partners (APAM) falls 4.90% to Close at $38.46 on February 17

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange APAM - Market Data & News Trade

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc - Class A (NYSE: APAM), a Milwaukee, Wisconsin, company, fell to close at $38.46 Thursday after losing $1.98 (4.90%) on volume of 954,877 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $40.38 to a low of $38.33 while Artisan Partners’s market cap now stands at $2,508,203,168.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc - Class A

Artisan Partners is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners' autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

