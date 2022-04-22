Artesian (ARTNA) Falls 2.73% for April 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ARTNA - Market Data & News Trade

Artesian Resources Corp. - Class A (NASDAQ:ARTNA) shares have fallen 2.73% today on 17,568 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 15,113 shares traded.

With today’s closing at $46.38 the company has a 50 day moving average of $47.83.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-05-03.

Artesian has moved 3.51% so far this year.

About Artesian Resources Corp. - Class A

Artesian Resources Corporation operates as a holding company of wholly-owned subsidiaries offering water and wastewater services, and related services, on the Delmarva Peninsula. Artesian Water Company, the principal subsidiary, is the oldest and largest regulated water utility on the Delmarva Peninsula and has been providing water service since 1905. Artesian supplies 8.3 billion gallons of water per year through 1,331 miles of main to over a third of Delawareans.

