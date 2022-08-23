Art`s-way Manufacturing (ARTW) Gains 10.52% on August 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ARTW - Market Data & News Trade

Today Art`s-way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) is trading 10.52% up.

The latest price, as of 11:38:03 est, was $2.35. Art`s-way Manufacturing has risen $0.224 over the previous day’s close.

229,480 shares have traded hands.

As of the previous close, Art`s-way Manufacturing has a YTD change of 39.83%. The company expects its next earnings on 2022-10-05.

About Art`s-way Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Art's Way manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products including animal feed processing equipment, sugar beet defoliators and harvesters, land maintenance equipment, plows, hay and forage equipment, manure spreaders, as well as modular animal confinement buildings and laboratories, and specialty tools and inserts. After-market service parts are also an important part of Art's-Way's business. Art's-Way has three reporting segments: agricultural products; modular buildings; and tools.

