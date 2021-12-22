Art`s-way Manufacturing (ARTW) falls 0.59% for December 21

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ARTW - Market Data & News Trade

Art`s-way Manufacturing Co. Inc. (NASDAQ: ARTW) shares fell 0.59%, or $0.02 per share, to close Tuesday at $3.36. After opening the day at $3.40, shares of Art`s-way Manufacturing fluctuated between $3.41 and $3.32. 1,405 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 5,834. Tuesday's activity brought Art`s-way Manufacturing’s market cap to $15,234,146.

About Art`s-way Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Art's Way manufactures and distributes farm machinery niche products including animal feed processing equipment, sugar beet defoliators and harvesters, land maintenance equipment, plows, hay and forage equipment, manure spreaders, as well as modular animal confinement buildings and laboratories, and specialty tools and inserts. After-market service parts are also an important part of Art's-Way's business. Art's-Way has three reporting segments: agricultural products; modular buildings; and tools.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

