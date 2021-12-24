Arrows - Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF (DWAT) drops 17.77% in Active Trading on December 23

Arrows - Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF (DWAT) drops 17.77% in Active Trading on December 23Equities Staff Follow |
Arrow Investments Trust - Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF (NASDAQ: DWAT) shares dropped 17.77%, or $2.365 per share, to close Thursday at $10.95. After opening the day at $10.94, shares of Arrows - Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF fluctuated between $11.91 and $10.95. 3,319 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 1,997. Thursday's activity brought Arrows - Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF’s market cap to $3,283,500.
Visit Arrow Investments Trust - Arrow DWA Tactical: Macro ETF’s profile for more information.
