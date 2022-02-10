Arrowhead (ARWR) falls 2.63% on Moderate Volume February 10

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ARWR - Market Data & News Trade

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) shares fell 2.63%, or $1.44 per share, to close Thursday at $53.22. After opening the day at $52.80, shares of Arrowhead fluctuated between $56.25 and $52.22. 674,783 shares traded hands a decrease from their 30 day average of 735,554. Thursday's activity brought Arrowhead’s market cap to $5,612,566,086.

Arrowhead is headquartered in Pasadena, California..

About Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals develops medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. Using a broad portfolio of RNA chemistries and efficient modes of delivery, Arrowhead therapies trigger the RNA interference mechanism to induce rapid, deep, and durable knockdown of target genes. RNA interference, or RNAi, is a mechanism present in living cells that inhibits the expression of a specific gene, thereby affecting the production of a specific protein. Arrowhead's RNAi-based therapeutics leverage this natural pathway of gene silencing.

Visit Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s profile for more information.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

To get more information on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. and to follow the company’s latest updates, you can visit the company’s profile page here: Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don’t forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles