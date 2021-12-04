Arrival (ARVL) drops 10.15% for December 3

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ARVL - Market Data & News Trade

Today, Arrival Inc’s (NASDAQ: ARVL) stock dropped $0.87, accounting for a 10.15% decrease. Arrival opened at $8.55 before trading between $8.61 and $7.46 throughout Friday’s session. The activity saw Arrival’s market cap fall to $4,864,207,964 on 6,855,090 shares -above their 30-day average of 6,243,578.

About Arrival

Arrival is reinventing the automotive industry with its entirely new approach to the design and assembly of electric vehicles. Low CapEx, rapidly scalable Microfactories combined with proprietary in-house developed components, materials and software, enable the production of best in class vehicles competitively priced to fossil fuel variants and with a substantially lower total cost of ownership. This transformative approach provides cities globally with the solutions they need to create sustainable urban environments and exceptional experiences for their citizens. Arrival is a global business founded in 2015 and headquartered in London, UK and Charlotte, North Carolina, USA, with more than 1800 global employees located in offices across the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company is deploying its first three microfactories in North Carolina, USA, South Carolina, USA and Bicester, UK in 2021.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

