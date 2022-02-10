Array (ARRY) falls 5.70% in Light Trading on February 10

Array Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ARRY) fell to close at $9.60 Thursday after losing $0.58 (5.70%) on volume of 3,225,498 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $10.21 to a low of $9.50 while Array’s market cap now stands at $1,296,258,624.

About Array Technologies Inc

Array Technologies is a leading global technology company providing tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects as one of the world's largest manufacturers of ground-mounted systems. With efficient installation and terrain flexibility coupled with high reliability, durability, and performance, Array delivers a lower levelized cost of energy. The Company's focus on innovation, combined with its customer-centric approach, has helped achieve some of the industry's best returns. Array Technologies is headquartered in the United States with offices in Europe, Central America, and Australia.

About The Nasdaq Stock Market

The Nasdaq Stock Market is a global leader in trading data and services, and equities and options listing. Nasdaq is the world's leading exchange for options volume and is home to the five largest US companies - Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet and Facebook.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is provided by IEX Cloud as of 8:05 pm ET on the day of publication.

