Armstrong World Industries (AWI) Loses 3.13% for March 23

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AWI - Market Data & News Trade

Armstrong World Industries Inc. (NYSE:AWI) stock was among today's market movers, finishing trading down 3.13% to $90.76 on March 23.

318,501 shares exchanged hands compared to the 30-day daily average of 594,509 shares.

The company's stock has fallen 19.10% so far in 2022.

Armstrong World Industries shares have traded in a range between $[week52Low] and $[week52High] over the past twelve months.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on Armstrong World Industries visit the company profile.

About Armstrong World Industries Inc.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. provides home improvement solutions. The Company offers ceilings, walls, roof deck, and plasterform castings for commercial spaces and homes. Armstrong World Industries serves customers worldwide.

To get more information on Armstrong World Industries Inc. and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: Armstrong World Industries Inc.'s Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles