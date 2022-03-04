Armstrong Flooring (AFI) falls 2.72% on Moderate Volume March 4

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AFI - Market Data & News Trade

Armstrong Flooring Inc (NYSE: AFI), a Lancaster, Pennsylvania, company, fell to close at $1.43 Friday after losing $0.04 (2.72%) on volume of 99,481 shares. The stock ranged from a high of $1.45 to a low of $1.38 while Armstrong Flooring’s market cap now stands at $31,044,482.

Armstrong Flooring currently has roughly 4200 employees.

About Armstrong Flooring Inc

Armstrong Flooring, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of flooring products and one of the industry’s most trusted and celebrated brands. The company continually builds on its resilient, 150-year legacy by delivering on its mission to create a stronger future for customers through adaptive and inventive solutions. Headquartered in Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Armstrong Flooring safely and responsibly operates eight manufacturing facilities globally.

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

