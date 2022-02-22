ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) falls 5.16% to Close at $8.27 on February 22

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ARR - Market Data & News Trade

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (NYSE: ARR) shares fell 5.16%, or $0.45 per share, to close Tuesday at $8.27. After opening the day at $8.58, shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT fluctuated between $8.70 and $8.19. 4,488,881 shares traded hands an increase from their 30 day average of 2,617,895. Tuesday's activity brought ARMOUR Residential REIT’s market cap to $793,968,454.

ARMOUR Residential REIT is headquartered in Vero Beach, Florida..

About ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. invests exclusively in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. Government-sponsored enterprises or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. ARMOUR is externally managed and advised by ARMOUR Capital Management LP, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC').

About The New York Stock Exchange

The New York Stock Exchange is the world’s largest stock exchange by market value at over $26 trillion. It is also the leader for initial public offerings, with $82 billion raised in 2020, including six of the seven largest technology deals. 63% of SPAC proceeds in 2020 were raised on the NYSE, including the six largest transactions.

Sources: Chart is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other data is based on 15-minute-delayed prices and provided by IEX Cloud as of 4:15 pm ET on the day of publication.

