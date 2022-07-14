ARMOUR Residential REIT (ARR) Down 5.32% for July 14

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange ARR - Market Data & News Trade

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc (NYSE:ARR) stock was among today's market movers, concluding trading down 5.32% to $6.76 on July 14.

4,144,323 shares were traded today compared to the 30-day daily average of 3,238,443 shares.

The company's stock has moved 21.66% so far in 2022.

ARMOUR Residential REIT shares have moved between $5.57 and $10.09 over the past twelve months.

For technical charts, analysis, and more on ARMOUR Residential REIT visit the company profile.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc

ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc. invests exclusively in fixed rate residential, adjustable rate and hybrid adjustable rate residential mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by U.S. Government-sponsored enterprises or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association. ARMOUR is externally managed and advised by ARMOUR Capital Management LP, an investment advisor registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC').

To get more information on ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc and to follow the company's latest updates, you can visit the company's profile page here: ARMOUR Residential REIT Inc's Profile. For more news on the financial markets be sure to visit Equities News. Also, don't forget to sign-up for the Daily Fix to receive the best stories to your inbox 5 days a week.

Sources: Symbol info widget is provided by TradingView based on 15-minute-delayed prices. All other article data is provided by IEX Cloud on 15-minute delayed prices or EOD company info.

Stock price data is provided by IEX Cloud on a 15-minute delayed basis. Chart price data is provided by TradingView on a 15-minute delayed basis.

DISCLOSURE: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors, and do not represent the views of equities.com. Readers should not consider statements made by the author as formal recommendations and should consult their financial advisor before making any investment decisions. To read our full disclosure, please go to: http://www.equities.com/disclaimer

Trending Articles