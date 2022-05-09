Armada Hoffler Properties (AHH) Falls 4.72% for May 9

Last Price $ Last Trade Change $ Change Percent % Open $ Prev Close $ High $ low $ 52 Week High $ 52 Week Low $ Market Cap PE Ratio Volume Exchange AHH - Market Data & News Trade

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) shares lost 4.72% today on 509,337 shares - while the stock has a 30 day average of 584,345 shares traded.

As of today’s closing price of $12.71 the company has a 50 day moving average of $14.26.

The company anticipates its next earnings on 2022-08-02.

Armada Hoffler Properties lost 11.32% so far this year.

About Armada Hoffler Properties Inc

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ('REIT') with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to developing and building properties for its own account, the Company also provides development and general contracting construction services to third-party clients. Founded in 1979 by Daniel A. Hoffler, the Company has elected to be taxed as a REIT for U.S. federal income tax purposes.

